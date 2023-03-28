Looking for work? Check out West Michigan Works! HotJobs! List

The job market can be a fickle beast. Gone are the days of finding a career and staying in one job until retiring; being flexible is the key to work these days because the "hot jobs" are always changing.

For those in need of work, West Michigan Works makes a list of these hot careers to help guide everyone in this ever-changing climate.

The HotJobs! List is an essential tool used by West Michigan Works and community partners to begin discussions around career exploration, identify existing skills that would transfer into high-demand occupations, and inform decisions regarding funding occupational training.

Nearly half of the high-demand jobs in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties are in the health sciences sector, followed by the construction industry, agriculture, professional services, manufacturing, and information technology.

In order for a career to be considered a hot job, it must meet these criteria:



A significant number of open positions in the current job market,

Are expected to see considerable growth in the next five years,

Can lead to self-sufficiency through living wages and opportunities for advancement. Must show a growth rate of at least 4 percent, double the regional average, over 10 years;

Annual openings above industry averages;

Wages at or above $14.30 per hour.

Take a look at what jobs are available on HotJobs! list by visiting westmiworks.org/job-seekers/hot-jobs or calling 1-800-285-WORK (9675).