Looking for summer fun? Check out these events at Soaring Eagle properties

Whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

It's never too late to celebrate a special birthday with Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 you can get all kinds of goodies waiting for you in your room like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more! You can make that reservation by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or calling 989-817-4825.

On July 16, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall for Beer, Brats, and Burgers. The event will feature live music, delicious brats, burgers, and side dishes from the area's top restaurants along with a thirst-quenching beer selection. Guests can also enjoy a live musical presentation by Jefferson Starship and Grand Funk Railroad. The event is for ages 21 and older only, with tickets starting at $50.

The WPBA Soaring Eagle Masters returns to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, July 22-24. 48 of the top WPBA-ranked pool players from across the world will battle it out for a near $60,000 prize. The top four ranked players including the world and WPBA #1 ranked player, Kelly Fisher from Scotland will be in attendance. All tickets are $25 for each day and can be purchased at the Soaring Eagle Box Office or etix.com.

Get a sample of country sound with Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, with special guest Elle King on July 21. Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner and one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his breakthrough solo debut album, "Traveler," Stapleton released two #1 albums last year. "Both From a Room," Volumes 1 and 2, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer, Dave Cobb.

Then the Zac Brown Band will hit the stage on July 30 for their "Out in the Middle Tour" with a special guest The Robert Randolph Band. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning group. Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. To date, the band has won three Grammys, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

