Looking for laughs? Check out these upcoming shows featuring West MI comedians

For those looking for laughs this weekend, there are a couple of chances to see local comedians share their jokes and stories in downtown Grand Rapids.
The Blackout Diaries
January 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Midtown Live Music
Tickets: $20 to $30
The Blackout Diaries is a show where standup comedians and "regular" people tell their true drinking stories. Hosted by Sean Flannery, this comedy show has run for over 10 straight years, and is also a podcast.
Just for Laughs Comedy Show
January 12 at 8 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre
Tickets: $25 – $40
Prepare to laugh at some of the hottest comedians from West Michigan as they take the Wealthy Theatre stage for the Just for Laughs Comedy Show.