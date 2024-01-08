Looking for laughs? Check out these upcoming shows featuring West MI comedians

For those looking for laughs this weekend, there are a couple of chances to see local comedians share their jokes and stories in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Blackout Diaries

January 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Midtown Live Music

Tickets: $20 to $30

The Blackout Diaries is a show where standup comedians and "regular" people tell their true drinking stories. Hosted by Sean Flannery, this comedy show has run for over 10 straight years, and is also a podcast.

Just for Laughs Comedy Show

January 12 at 8 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre

Tickets: $25 – $40

Prepare to laugh at some of the hottest comedians from West Michigan as they take the Wealthy Theatre stage for the Just for Laughs Comedy Show.