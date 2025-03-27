Long Road Distillers unveils "Spring Break Cocktails" menu

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you can't make it to someplace tropical for Spring Break, you might as well drink something that makes you feel like you did. Long Road Distillers has been in the lab, cooking up some fun new recipes that are inspired by past Spring Break road trips.

Here's the new menu:

𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐩: Straight Bourbon, Aged Rum, banana oleo, lime, macadamia nut orgeat, aromatic bitters

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Silver Rum, lime, bar syrup, milk punch ice cube

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Sovereign Gin, Grand Absinthe, bar syrup, lime juice

𝐑𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡: Mamajuana, Silver Rum, Sorrel, pineapple, cranberry, orange, passion fruit, Caribbean bitters

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬: Dry Gin, Raspberry Liqueur, basil, lemon, soda

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐦: Sovereign Gin, Raspberry MICHIGIN, Sorrel, lime, rosemary, cardamom, lavender, rosehip, violet, cucumber, Caribbean bitters

𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚 𝐋𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐲: Orange Liqueur, pandan liqueur, green tea, green cardamom, sweet cream

𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐩: MICHIGIN, Red Amaro, Cherry Liqueur, grapefruit, peach

𝐋𝐑𝐃 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐞 (𝐆𝐑 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲): Original Vodka and Lemon. Choice of Raspberry, Cherry, & Honey, or Blue Orange.

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐲𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬: Grand Absinthe, mint syrup, soda

So, if you're stuck in the chillier part of the world, here's your invitation to sip on something a little "sunnier." Get more info by following Long Road Distillers on social media.

