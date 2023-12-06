Long Road Distillers serving limited-time holiday cocktails

Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry! Luckily, that's easy to do with friends at Long Road Distillers, and they're serving up a festive and whimsical menu of holiday drinks that will get everyone into the spirit of the season.

Long Road Distillers is serving their third annual Happy Holidays Cocktail Pop-Up Menu from now through New Year’s. Visitors can go to a Long Road location can expect festive flavors, glistening décor, and lots of sugar and spice.

This year’s festive and whimsical menu features 15 spirited holiday drinks, including several favorites from last year, and three seasonal shots, all to help get into the holiday spirit.

The special menu will be available through January 6 at all locations.

Take a look at the menu or learn more at longroaddistillers.com.