Long Road Distillers launches signature canned craft cocktails statewide

Long Road Distillers is launching three new canned craft cocktail recipes statewide.

The new craft cocktails being released are:

· The Polish Falcon – the distillery’s version of a Moscow mule, featuring Long Road Original Vodka, lemongrass ginger beer, and lime.

· Lavender Lemonade – based on a longtime tasting room favorite, Teta’s Lemonade, featuring Long Road Original Vodka, lavender, rosewater, and lemon.

· Rosemary Gin Fizz – a brand new offering, featuring Long Road Dry Gin, rosemary, grapefruit, lemon, and a hint of salt.

Previously, Long Road Distillers had limited self-distribution with some of their canned cocktails. Due to this, they were only able to have their canned cocktails available in the West Michigan Market.

Thanks to their partnership with Imperial Beverage, Long Road Distillers will now be able to sell their canned cocktails statewide.

These drinks will be available at bars, restaurants, and retailers beginning this week.

To learn more about which canned cocktails are available at longroaddistillers.com.