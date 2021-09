Come see lumberjacks and lumberjills in action at Newaygo's Logging Festival over Labor Day Weekend.

The popular event will feature a Lumberjack Competition (amateur and professional competition), Chainsaw Carving, Arts & Crafts Vendors, live music, and great food!

The free event will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see a complete schedule, visit rivercountrychamber.com/events.