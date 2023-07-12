Local teen competing in Germany at 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships

Local teenager and Forest Hill Central student Clara James-Heer is currently in Hamburg, Germany to compete in the 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships. We met up with her and her father Craig at local bike repair shop Biked to learn more about her journey, her goals, and how her gear gets maintained in top shape through this new local startup.

Clara has been winning races and breaking records at a very young age. Her dedication and bond with her father, also a triathlete, helped pave the way for her to become an elite athlete poised for greatness. The competition, held on July 13, is a sprint triathlon which consists of swimming 750 meters, cycling 20 kilometers, and running 5 kilometers. You can follow the action live for a small fee at the website triathlonlive.tv.