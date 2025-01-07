Local florist participates in Rose Bowl parade

Millions of people tune in each year to watch the Rose Bowl parade and this year they caught a glimpse of a local florist's work. Holly Haveman of Kennedy's Flowers and Flower Delivery was given the opportunity to help build one of the floats this year.

She calls it a "bucket list" event for florists and stopped by our studios to tell us all about the experience. Learn how other florists in the area might be able to have the chance to do it too! Watch our interview to learn more.

You can learn more about Kennedy's Flowers and Flower Delivery on their website.

