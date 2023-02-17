Local author shares how the bucket-filling method encourages others to be kind

February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day. To encourage kids and adults to show kindness to everyone they meet, local authors like Cindy Williams Schrauben are traveling to schools across the state to spread their message.

Cindy Williams Schrauben is a Michigan author who travels as a speaker to schools about mental health wellness using the bucket-filling concept by Carol McCloud.

The Buckel-Filling method is inspired by a children's book, "Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids." Through simple prose and vivid illustrations, this heartwarming book encourages positive behavior by using the concept of an invisible bucket to show readers how easy and rewarding it is to express kindness, appreciation, and love by “filling buckets.”

