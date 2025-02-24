Local author releases latest YA novel, "The Quiet Unraveling of Eve Ellaway"

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Local author Melanie Hooyenga has tackled time travel, sports romance and stories that focus on the outdoors, all geared toward a young adult audience. Her tenth novel, "The Quiet Unraveling of Eve Ellaway" is a much different story. Eve Ellaway's twin sister, Gen disappeared when they were babies, and while most people have moved on, her family has not. Every night, Eve pretends to be Gen to protect her mother's delicate grasp on reality - dividing her life, her stories and her dreams so there's enough for two sisters. All Eve wants to do is go off to college and start her very own life. But does she have any hope for a normal future?

You will have to read the book to find out! The release date is February 25, and it will be available around West Michigan, and you can also order online.