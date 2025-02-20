Local Author pens "The Tragedy of Thespis" combining Greek lore with Shakespeare

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Donovan's "The Tragedy of Thespis" centers on Thespis, the figure credited with stepping out from the chorus in ancient Greece, thereby "inventing" acting.

Thespis's climb to stardom is fraught with many challenges, all written in the style of William Shakespeare. (Yes, there is iambic pentameter... but also annotations to help readers.)

Written in the unique style of a play, the book is a "love letter to theater." Watch our interview to learn more and then pick up a copy today.

