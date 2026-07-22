Local athletes participating in this year's AuSable River Canoe Marathon

The 78th annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon is set to take place this weekend in Grayling, and several local athletes that make up the canoe teams are set to compete in the event!

Doug Dalman of Coopersville and Brad Wilson of Rockford will be in Canoe 26, along with Jackson Tucker of Grand Rapids and Colin Hunter of Grayling in Canoe 22. Joey Taylor of Marshall and Cael Brennan of Battle Creek make up a third local team in Canoe 106.

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is also the second leg of the North American Triple Crown of Canoe Racing, occurring after the General Clinton Canoe Regatta in New York and Classique de Canots in Quebec. Several athletes in this year's AuSable River Canoe Marathon have also participated in one Triple Crown race outside of the Marathon!

The Marathon will end in Oscoda the morning of July 26. Live streaming coverage of the race is set to begin at 6 P.M. on Saturday, July 25.

AuSable River Canoe Marathon Spokesman Phil Weiler spoke with Michelle via Zoom to discuss the event.

Visit ausablecanoemarathon.org for more event information.

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