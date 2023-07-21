"Living My Best Life Now" Mental Wellness Walk takes place on July 29

Find resources to improve your mental health while enjoying an afternoon of fun at Positive Impact For Life's upcoming Mental Wellness Walk.

The walk will start at 1530 Madison Ave. SE. The walking journey will include food, arts and crafts for kids, resources for nutrition, massage, depression and anxiety, and more.

"Living My Best Life Now" Mental Wellness Walk will take place on July 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

For a complete event schedule, visit positiveimpactforlife.org.