Live music plays during the Franciscan Rhythms Trail 5K Run & Walk

Lots of runners like to listen to music as they hit their stride but you can leave the headphones at home this year and join a unique 5K run experience where you can listen to live music during the run. The Run with the Nuns Franciscan Rhythms Trail 5K aims to help support local music therapy programs.

Runners will be able to hear numerous genre of music from folk to bagpipes as they hit the trail.

Franciscan Life Process Center provides music therapy to many members of the West Michigan community. They partner with schools, healthcare organizations, and hospices as individuals come to the Center for one-on-one services. Services include a variety of therapies besides musical, Franciscan Life Process Center also provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Registration costs $35. Get information on registering and supporting at runsignup.com/franciscanrhythmstrailrun or get more information by calling 616-897-7842.