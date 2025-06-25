Live at Idlewild Festival returns for two days of music genre variety

Idlewild is known for once being a popular vacation destination for African Americans, attracting professional and small business owners year-round since its establishment in 1912. Idlewild was also visited by well-loved musicians at the time, including Louis Armstrong, The Four Tops, and more.

Today, entertainment remains a strong presence in the resort property, with the "Live at Idlewild Festival" returning for a second year in 2025. The festival is also expanding to be a two-day event, featuring soul, blues, R & B, funk, and jazz artists.

The festival is open to all ages and will be Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 in Idlewild, lasting from 1:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. both days.

The Ohio Players will headline the festival on Saturday, with Will Downing headlining on Sunday. Other artists included in the lineup are Marion Meadows, Thornetta Davis, the Ladies of Straight Ahead, the Kris Johnson Group, Big Daddy Fox, and the Isaac Norris Project.

General admission tickets are $55 per person for daily rates, while weekend ticket rates are $85 per person.

Alexander Zonjic, Artistic Director for Live at Idlewild and one of the festival performers, spoke to Todd and Michelle about the event as well as gave us a performance of Night Crawler.

Visit liveatidlewild.com for more information.

