Little Black Dress charity fashion show returns February 26

"Little Black Dress" charity fashion show returns Feb. 26
Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 23, 2022
Dressing up is a great way to shake those winter blues! The Little Black Dress Event returns to JW Marriott to benefit a good cause.

There will be an elegant evening of music, dancing, and fashion show with clothing partner Basic Bee Boutique.

A portion of the proceeds benefits charity partner Susan G. Komen of West Michigan.

Little Black Dress will take place on February 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Admission is free, but there are also VIP tickets available for purchase which include front row runway seating for eight with bottle service are $500.

For more information, visit the Little Black Dress Facebook page.

Facebook: Search "Little Black Dress 2022" under Event Section

