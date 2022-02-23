Little Black Dress charity fashion show returns February 26

Dressing up is a great way to shake those winter blues! The Little Black Dress Event returns to JW Marriott to benefit a good cause.

There will be an elegant evening of music, dancing, and fashion show with clothing partner Basic Bee Boutique.

A portion of the proceeds benefits charity partner Susan G. Komen of West Michigan.

Little Black Dress will take place on February 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Admission is free, but there are also VIP tickets available for purchase which include front row runway seating for eight with bottle service are $500.

For more information, visit the Little Black Dress Facebook page.

Facebook: Search "Little Black Dress 2022" under Event Section