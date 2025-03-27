Literary Lunch? The "Edible Book" contest returns to Kalamazoo Book Arts Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine making a fruity jam based on "The Grapes of Wrath" or a tasty B.L.T. made with "Fried Green Tomatoes." Those are just a couple of examples of what you might find at this year's Edible Book Festival at the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center on Saturday afternoon.

This whimsical event blends literature with culinary creativity. Participants are invited to craft "edible books," which are food-based creations that visually or conceptually represent a book title. That might mean anything ranging from cakes sculpted to resemble classic novels to intricate arrangements of fruits and vegetables that cleverly depict literary puns. The festival is a playful celebration of both the written word and the art of cooking, providing a unique and engaging experience for both creators and attendees.

We met with Rozlin Opolka to learn more about the event. Watch our interview for details.

