Listen to the story of Tom Renkes' 1,000 Mile Kayak Adventure on Lake Superior

On his 60th birthday back in 2018, Tom Renkes decided to take a solo, completely unplugged, kayak journey of 1,000 miles on Lake Superior. While the journey itself was mind-opening and full of amazing views, it was also journey of survival as that year produced the worst year of storms recorded on Lake Superior.

People can listen to Tom's story of survival and adventure on Lake Superior

Besides the Lake Superior kayak trip, Tom has hiked the entire Chilkoot Goldrush Trail from Alaska to the Yukon. visited, hiked, and backpacked in most of the National Parks including repeated trips to Denali, Wrangell-Saint Elias, Yellowstone, Glacier, Rocky Mountain, Isle Royale, Pictured Rocks, Acadia, Yosemite, the Adirondacks, and much of the Appalachian Trail. He has kayaked in Auk Bay, Alaska and throughout the country to the coast of Maine. Living in Petoskey, Michigan on Little Traverse Bay, he is usually the first one paddling among the ice flows at breakup and the last one off, kayaking in the first snow showers.

Tom will be sharing these stories and more during his seminar, 1,000 Mile Kayaking Adventure. He'll be sharing his experience on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 12 and 4 p.m., and Sunday at noon.

