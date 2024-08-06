Listen to live music from local musicians all week long during KDL Vibes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent District Library is hosting a week-long music festival featuring West Michigan artists from their KDL Vibes collection during KDL Vibe Fest.

Daily concerts will be held at KDL's Cascade Township Branch now through August 9, and will conclude with an all-day music event on August 10. Here's a lineup of the artists performing this week:

The big festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, with concerts both inside the Cascade Township Branch of KDL and at the new Friendship Park. Featured performers include Earth Radio, Ralston Bowles, Rabbit Fur, Pia Lu, Singing Lungs, and more. The event will include food trucks, a Beer Tent, and activities for kids.

For a schedule of Vibes Fest performances, visit kdl.org/events.

