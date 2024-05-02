Lisha B gives the rundown on what's happening in West Michigan for May

May is graduation season, wedding season, and event season! The calendar is starting to fill up, so for those who want to fit in some fun between other obligations, Lisha B, an afternoon radio personality on Magic 104.9, highlights events in Grand Rapids you don't want to miss!



For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition | Big Kenz & VenusFlyyTrapp at The Intersection on May 4th

Staind - MAY 9, 2024 - Van Andel Arena

Katt Williams The Dark Matter Tour comes to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:00PM.

Michigan Cider Fest - May 18th 3:00PM - 7:00PM - Rosa Parks Circle

Greta Van Fleet - The Starcatcher World Tour - MAY 19, 2024 - Van Andel Arena