Lions & Rabbits unveiling new railroad bridge murals in Ada

There is a celebration of all things art in downtown Ada as the village unveils its brand-new murals on the railroad bridges around town.

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts hope to bring the community together to check them out, support local artists, and so much more.

Along with a ribbon cutting for the new murals, Lions and Rabbits will be hosting a sidewalk-like artist market on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be dozens of artist vendors, a DJ, and the grand opening in Ada's social zone.