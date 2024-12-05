Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts hosting Creative Leadership Forum on Dec. 7

There are so many talented artists and creatives in West Michigan and beyond. Many won't be able to share all of their gifts with the world, because success depends on so much more than raw talent.

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is hosting a free event on December 7 that will share information with those who are ready to learn how to take their art to the next level.

Centered around the theme "How to Make an Impact," this all-day event brings together artists and creative professionals eager to drive positive change.

Held across two warehouse spaces located just across the parking lot from each other ― one space will host “debate-style” Panel Discussions where creators and professionals discuss topics like conflict, money, creative burnout, and cultural revolution.

The Creative Leadership Forum will take place at 942 Barnum St SW, Wyoming, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

