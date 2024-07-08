Lions and Rabbits raising funds for Muskegon Placemaking Campaign

Public art contributes billions of dollars to the global economy, revitalizing urban areas, increasing property value, attracting tourists, and spurring employment in creative industries. Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts helps connect artists to projects in Grand Rapids, and their reach is growing to Muskegon as part of a new transformation project.

In partnership with Muskegon Public Schools and artist Jubenal Rodriguez, Lions and Rabbits is launching a targeted creative placemaking initiative to ignite the untapped potential in Muskegon's youth and communities.

Through this campaign, they will assign local artists to paint 20 storm drain ground murals in Muskegon, one large-scale mural at Bunker Elementary, and facilitate one to two days of community cleanup and service.

Not only will this initiative provide opportunities for artists to create, but these newly painted spaces will uplift, unite, and enrich the people in the community.

Fundraising will take place now through August 1. To donate to the Muskegon Placemaking Campaign, visit patronicity.com/muskegonart.

