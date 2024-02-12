Watch Now
Lions and Rabbits hosting Modelo Meltdown in Ada on Feb. 24

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts has a huge impact on the West Michigan Community. From public art to murals, painted electrical boxes, storm drains, and more, their influence is everywhere, especially during the warmer months.

Now, they're making an impact during the colder months as well with their upcoming event, Modelo Meltdown.

People can warm up around fire pits, discover local artists and vendors, play exciting winter games, and of course, plenty of Modelo to melt the chill away.

Modelo Meltdown will take place on February 24 at the Garage Bar in Ada from 2 to 8 p.m. Ski Passes are $20.

