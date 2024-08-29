LINC UP recognizes impactful community members through Community Spirit Awards

LINC UP is a Grand Rapids organization that empowers neighborhoods and lifts individuals to achieve racial equity. They are recognizing these organizations and people making a positive impact in their community through their annual Community Spirit Awards.

The CSA honors innovative organizations, committed residents, and youth leaders who exemplify LINC UP’s mission of equitable and sustainable social change. Public voting is available online until September 1.

LINC UP's 2024 Community Spirit Awards will take place on October 10 at The Goei Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $65.

Vote and learn more about the event at lincup.org/csa.

