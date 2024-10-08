LIMA- United By Love celebrates 5 year anniversary

Five years is a huge milestone for a small business, so getting there is a reason to celebrate. LIMA- United By Love has been giving back to the community for five years, bringing organizations, schools, and fundraisers together through the art of candle making.

Come celebrate their success in business and service to the community at their 5th anniversary with a party on October 13 at the candle shop located at 2899 Thornapple River Dr.

From noon to 4 p.m. there will be a lotion and scrub bar, candle-making, refreshments, discounts on products, and more fun activities.

Learn more at limaunitedbylove.com.

