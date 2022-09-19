Lima + Ama International team up to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Ama means love in Spanish, and the organization Ama International loves without borders, but they need the community's help to do that. So, they've teamed up with Lima, a woman and minority-owned candle company to help raise money for their mission in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Lima will be selling a special candle throughout Hispanic Heritage Month to support the efforts of Ama International called AMA SIN FRONTERAS. The candle emulates

the smells of a Michigan harvest through an exquisite blend of cranberry, apple, and orange peel, with undertones of clove and wood.

Each candle is $12 and 100 percent of the profits from each candle will be donated to AMA at the end of the campaign on October 15.

Ama International, a West Michigan and Zapopan, Mexico-based nonprofit organization, is focused on education and humanitarian relief. Working hand in hand with local leaders, Ama International helps underserved communities create bridges of opportunity, growth, and development intending to build literacy and break generational cycles of poverty.

Lima Candles can be found at Bridge St Market, Lima, and Guelaguetza. Or, shop online.