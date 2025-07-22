Lighthouse Quilt Guild's annual quilt show returns to Grand Haven

Summer in Grand Haven not only is a prime time to visit lakeshore - it's also a great time to visit the Lighthouse Quilt Guild's annual quilt show, setting up shop at Second Christian Reformed Church. The quilt show will run July 24 through 26 from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday and Friday, and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday.

This year's show, "Stitched Stories", features the skills of the Guild's over 120 members across a variety of skill levels, designs, and storytelling through quilting. Throughout the year, the Guild hosts workshops, classes, and other fun events for members and guests. The Guild also donates quilts to organizations across the community, putting love into every stitch for beautiful craftsmanship.

Admission to the quilt show is $7, although quilts are available to purchase at different price points.

Two of the Guild's members, Elizabeth Clark and Barb Wexall, spoke with Todd about the Guild and event, while also bringing a sample of what visitors can expect at this year's show!

Visit lighthousequilters.org for more information about the Guild. You can also follow them on Facebook.

