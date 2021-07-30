Library of Things coming to Kalamazoo Public Library

Soon people will be able to loan more than just books from the Kalamazoo Public Library. KPL will be opening the Library of Things on August 2, where members can loan out an assortment of items like kitchen appliances, sewing machines, and so much more.

The process to check out any item in the Library of Things is the same as checking out a book, although loan times will vary depending on the item chosen.

KPL is still taking requests from the community for what should be placed in the Library of Things.

To make a request and to learn more, visit kpl.gov.