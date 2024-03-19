Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Liam's Be Cafe in Lowell holding a grand opening celebration on March 21

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 12:14:03-04

Brody's Be Cafe opened in Ada in 2019, a place where everyone is welcome and provides meaningful employment to individuals with developmental disabilities. Since then, they've added Kenzie's Be Cafe in Grand Haven, Maggie's Be Cafe in Hudsonville, and now they're opening a new cafe in Lowell called Liam's Be.

Liam's Be Cafe will be hosting its grand opening on Thursday, March 21, which also happens to be World Down Syndrome Day.

Everyone will receive one free drink, courtesy of the cafe sponsor King Milling Co., and there will also be a dance party from 3 to 4 p.m.

Permanent hours after grand opening day will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liam's Be Cafe is located at 1150 N Hudson St. in Lowell.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book