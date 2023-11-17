"Lessons Learned and Cherished" shares celebrity stories on how teachers changed their lives

Teachers are champions showing up for children everywhere and telling them they're smart, they matter, and they're worthy. Award-winning journalist Deborah Roberts realized truly everyone has a story about a teacher or mentor who changed their life, so she wrote a book about it.

"Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life," curates a collection of essays and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues alike that share how teachers changed them, imparted life lessons, and helped them get to where they are today. The book has contributors like Oprah Winfrey, Robin Roberts, Brooke Shields, Octavia Spencer, Rachael Ray, and more.

Deborah Roberts joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share her inspiration behind the project.