"Les Fleurs" designs by RC Caylan will close ArtPrize in a stunning fashion show

The opening of ArtPrize was a huge celebration with fireworks, parades, and a giant marionette scaling the Amway Grand Rapids. However, the closing ceremony on September 27 will be just as epic and fabulous with a show from West Michigan's fashion designer, RC Caylan.

Acclaimed fashion designer RC Caylan is set to captivate audiences with his highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection, "Les Fleurs." He presented this collection at the 2024 New York Fashion Week after a five-year hiatus to present his collections on an international stage at Fashion Weeks all over the world.

Inspired by the beauty and strength of flowers, Caylan says "Les Fleurs" is more than just a collection; it is a story of triumph and rebirth. Each piece embodies the natural essence of beauty, celebrating individualism through the refined execution of details and ethereal romanticism. RC Caylan's signature soft-structured silhouettes are adorned with delicate embellishments, creating a harmonious blend of elegance and sophistication.

The "Les Fleurs" collection will be presented at the ArtPrize Fashion Show on September 27 at DeVos Place. The doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10.

Tickets costs $129 and can be purchased here.

