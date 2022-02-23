Leigh Ann Towne leaving FOX 17

After about 11 years, FOX 17's Leigh Ann Towne is hanging up her coupon clippers and crafting supplies to focus on her growing High Five Bargain Bling business.

Leigh Ann announced her upcoming departure from FOX 17 at the end of the FOX 17 Morning Mix broadcast on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Leigh Ann started at FOX 17 as a reporter in 2011. About a year and a half later, when FOX 17 launched its weekend version of FOX 17 Morning News, she served as the show's co-anchor. Then, in 2013, Leigh Ann began presenting a weekly segment for FOX 17 News called "Smart Shopper." The segment, which focused on saving viewers money, was an instant success.

When FOX 17 launched FOX 17 Morning Mix, a local lifestyle show, in December of 2014, Leigh Ann was the natural choice to serve as the anchor.

At the time, Leigh Ann said, "If there is anything close to a dream job, 'FOX 17 Morning Mix' just might be it for me. It gives me the ability to combine all of the things I love, from do-it-yourself projects, thrifting, fitness and food, all the way to shedding light on all of the positive services and stories that West Michigan has to offer."

And she's been doing just that for the past seven years. Since its launch, FOX 17 Morning Mix has become an award-winning, top-rated lifestyle show. Leigh Ann's last day on FOX 17 Morning Mix will be March 1st.