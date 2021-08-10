LEGO Masters Update: Kentwood couple makes top 7, competing for $100K grand prize

A Kentwood couple has made their way to the top seven teams competing on the Fox show, LEGO Masters, for a chance to win the LEGO Masters title and trophy, as well as the $100,000 grand prize.

Phillip and Maria Straatsma previously came on the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their time on the show back in June. Now they've returned to give Fox 17 an update on how the competition is going, showcase the models they've built, and what viewers can expect in the last half of season two.

Some of the models Maria & Philip built include a LEGO parade float, a remote-controlled concept car, a structure built in mid-air, a wearable hat, and a structure built to withstand an earthquake.

Phillip and Maria Straatsma Builds TNT Jeep LEGO MASTERS: A final build in the “Demolition” episode. TOM GRISCOM City on a Turtle A final build in the “One Floating Brick” episode of LEGO MASTERS. TOM GRISCOM Bright Yellow Fashion Show Contestant Maria in the “Hats Incredible” episode of LEGO MASTERS. TOM GRISCOM

For the next episode airing on August 10, the remaining seven duos compete in an exciting weather-based challenge called “Bricking Wind!” Contestants’ LEGO-building powers will go head-to-head with good old-fashioned wind power as teams build an incredible world with a giant centerpiece that must spin in 60mph wind.

Season Two of LEGO Masters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. here on Fox 17.