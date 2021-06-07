Kentwood couple talks about their time competing on "LEGO Masters"

Season two of "LEGO Masters" kicked off at the beginning of June on Fox 17, and a couple of contestants from West Michigan are taking on some of the greatest brick-builders across the country to win the grand prize.

Phil and Maria Straatsma from Kentwood made it through the first week of the competition, but do they have what it takes to bring home the LEGO Masters trophy? The husband-wife duo joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their time on "LEGO Masters."

In season two of this LEGO-building show, 12 new pairs of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks to build amazing structures based on the challenges they're given each episode.

Challenges for season two include an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, and a LEGO fashion show.

In the finale, the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

"LEGO Masters" airs on Fox 17 Tuesdays at 8 p.m.