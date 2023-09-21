LEGO fanatics won't want to miss Brickworld at DeVos Place this weekend

Get a close-up look at some of the most amazing LEGO builds at Brickworld Grand Rapids, an event happening at DeVos Place this weekend.

Enjoy 50,000 square feet of amazing LEGO displays, fun interactive play stations, and unique LEGO vendors.

Participate in interactive displays like the Brickworld Kids’ City where guests can build part of a Brickworld display, play with Stuntz bikes, or build free-form at the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, and graffiti wall. Go on a Brickle™ scavenger hunt and get a free Brickworld sticker when you complete it!

Brickworld Grand Rapids will take place September 22-24.

Get a complete schedule of events and vendors at brickworld.com.