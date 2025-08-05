Legally blind West Michigan native rides in the RAGBRAI

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is the largest cycling tour in the world. Traveling west to east from the Missouri River to Mississippi River, the over 50-year-old non-competitive race attracts cyclists across the globe at all levels of experience.

One of those participants, Josh Harrington, is a West Michigan native living with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition progressively deteriorating his vision. He is a Teacher Consultant for the Visually Impaired and Specialist with the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency, bringing resiliency to the work he does outside of his profession through events like the RAGBRAI.

Josh returned to the Morning Mix in person and caught up with Todd to discuss how participating in this year's race went!

