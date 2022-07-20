Lee Brice and more country artists coming to perform at Soaring Eagle Casino

Whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

First up, Get Lost In Space on Friday and Saturday. In the lobby next to Nokomis, create a paper plate alien and do some coloring. On Friday night there will be a scavenger hunt, and you'll have the opportunity to watch "Space Jam." On Saturday, take part in a special space word search.

Pow Wow Weekend takes place July 29 and 30. Let your creative juices flow while making shell necklaces and a medicine pouch. Plus. there are plenty of other activities and story times.

Also, make sure to check out the Saginaw Chippewa Pow Wow going on at the Saginaw Chippewa Campground in Mt. Pleasant.

The WPBA Soaring Eagle Masters returns to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, July 22-24. 48 of the top WPBA-ranked pool players from across the world will battle it out for a near $60,000 prize. The top four ranked players including the world and WPBA #1 ranked player, Kelly Fisher from Scotland will be in attendance. All tickets are $25 for each day and can be purchased at the Soaring Eagle Box Office or etix.com.

Just announced, country artist Lee Brice is coming to Mt. Pleasant on October 8. He recently reached number one on Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With." He was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire Plaque and is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM Award winner.

Journey is bringing their Freedom Tour to Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Anyway You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more. The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas Residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Then the Zac Brown Band will hit the stage on July 30 for their "Out in the Middle Tour" with a special guest The Robert Randolph Band. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning group. Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. To date, the band has won three Grammys, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

Make sure to get your tickets for Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore at the Soaring Eagle Outdoor Stage on August 13. Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album, "Body Language." The album boasts four new tracks, including his top 15 and climbing single, "Come Back As A Country Boy." Also, Shelton is a coach of the Emmy Award-winning TV show, "The Voice." Tickets start at $49.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.