"Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous" exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum

Lee Alexander McQueen was one of the most visionary designers of his time, and today his bold style and creative eye live on and inspire anyone who loves fashion. Now West Michigan has a chance to see his work up close and learn about one of his special relationships at a new exhibit coming to the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous is an exhibition exploring the thirteen-year friendship and intimate creative collaboration between the late British designer Lee Alexander McQueen and French photographer Ann Ray.

The fashion and photography exhibition features over 50 spectacular pieces by McQueen spanning 1994 to 2010, alongside nearly 70 photographs by Ann Ray, who McQueen personally selected to photograph his design process and the behind-the-scenes experience of his runway shows.

The exhibition also includes dress objects McQueen gifted to Ray throughout their work together, giving visitors to the exhibition rare insight into their unique partnership.

The exhibit will be on display from October 5, 2024, through January 12, 2025. During this time there will be special events highlighting the exhibit:

Member Exhibition OpeningLee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous

Friday, October 4, 7 – 9 p.m.

Member Event

GRAM Members and their guests are invited to celebrate the opening of Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous. Dress to impress and join us for an early preview of the exhibition, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres, music, and a cash bar.

A Conversation Without Words: Alexander McQueen and Ann Ray

Sunday, November 17, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Members $35, Non-members $40

Diver deeper into Rendez-Vous during an afternoon lecture with Sarah Rogers, former director of the Kent State University Museum. From her time leading of one of the most comprehensive collections of historic and contemporary fashion in the United States, Sarah will share a unique perspective on McQueen and Ray’s artistic practice and their impact on the art and fashion world.

