Leaves of Lotus children's books expose kids to different languages & cultures

A West Michigan woman launched a children's book publishing company called Leaves of Lotus, offering exposure to different languages and cultures for young readers.

Numerous studies show that language has a close connection with culture and that early exposure to different languages and cultures can expand a child’s horizons. Giving children the opportunity to learn their native language organically, is one of the most effective ways to pick up on cultural cues, and traditions, while also bonding with family and extended family.

Founder Aditi Shukla was shocked at the lack of high-quality children’s books in her native language of Hindi. So she along with her team have created bilingual books showcasing commonly spoken Indian languages alongside English translations. The goal is to help children develop a love for their native language and appreciate the richness of Indian culture.

Discover all the books available at leavesoflotus.com.