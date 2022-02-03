Learn to curl like an Olympian with the Grand Rapids Curling Club

They make it looks so easy, but curling is more complicated than it looks! If this Olympic sport has piqued your interest and you want to give it a try, head to Kentwood Ice Arena and check out the Grand Rapids Curling Club.

In each class, you'll learn how to slide the stone down the ice, sweep the ice, standard rules, and even play a friendly match if you're ready! Each class guarantees two full hours of hands-on experience on the ice with our instructors.

Grand Rapids Curling Club will be hosting classes on how to curl on the following dates from 8:00 to 10:30 p.m.:

February 5

February 12

February 26

March 12

The cost for the introductory class is $30 per person.

Learn more by visiting grcurling.com.