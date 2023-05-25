Learn the basics of Pickleball at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

Pickleball is the nation's fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row, with more than 36 million people considering themselves players. The sport is accessible, and easy

to learn, which is why the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids offers classes to teach beginners how to play the sport.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team got a lesson and a little fun competition on the court to prove anyone can play pickleball.

The Kroc Center is located at 2500 South Division Avenue, just north of 28th Street in Grand Rapids. Drop-in pickleball and the intro class are both free for Kroc Members or included in the price of a day pass for non-members.

Find schedules and more at their website, grkroccenter.org.