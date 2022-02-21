Watch
Learn how Total Health Chiropractic can get rid of chronic neck and back pain

Posted at 1:01 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 13:01:34-05

Sometimes it's the simplest things in life we take for granted when neck and back pain puts them to a halt. When an avid runner could no longer be active with his grandchildren and required a cane, it was time to turn for some non-surgical, non-invasive help at Total Health Chiropractic.

Listen to the healing journey of Dave, a patient of Total Health Chiropractic, and how Dr. Miller helped heal his chronic pain thanks to the DRX9000 program.

Treatments like the DRX 9000 heal patients with conditions such as:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering an $18 new patient consultation, plus the first five callers will receive $18 off one set of x-rays.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

