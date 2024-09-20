Learn how to use AI for business at Kent District Library's AI Summit on October 4 & 5

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere: phones, computers, and business models. Kent District Library is hosting a summit to discuss AI and its use in small businesses on October 4 and 5.

The Next Nexus Summit: AI for Business will host the brightest local minds in artificial intelligence, technology, innovation, and legal considerations. All these experts will come together to explore the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on our world and business.

The summit includes engaging sessions, interactive panels, and professional networking for entrepreneurs and business leaders to understand and implement AI in their fields immediately.

Sessions will take place October 4 at the KDL Service and Meeting Center and October 5 at the Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It's completely free to attend, but people are asked to register at kdl.org/events.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok