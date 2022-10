Anne Hicks, a Michigan native from Kalamazoo, has been quite busy since appearing on the popular cooking show "MasterChef." Not only has she been creating new recipes, she now has launched her own line of spices!

The season 11 contestant joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix and showed us how to properly stuff and season a roasted chicken using her new line of Wurzpott Spices.

Discover all of Hick's Wurzpott Spices by visiting wurzpott.com.