Learn how to preserve meals long-term with The Canning Diva

West Michigan's largest home and garden show is back for its 43rd season at DeVos Place from March 3-6.

The show will have 11 feature gardens, nearly 300 local businesses featuring every product and services outdoor enthusiasts will ever need, and five free seminar stages with special guests like the Canning Diva.

The Canning Diva, Diane Devereaux, will be at booth #1440 and will give six presentations, two being live canning demonstrations on the kitchen stage. Since the pandemic there has been a surge in popularity on how to can food, so the Canning Diva's goal for these presentations is to educate and empower the community to be self-sustaining, especially if they are growing a garden.

When watching The Canning Diva's presentations, new canners and veterans will learn the fundamentals of how to can all kinds of foods. Audiences can expect to learn Canning 101 Fundamentals, Pressure Canning basics, and learn how to can a variety of meals in a jar like her signature Strawberry Salsa and Marinade.

There will also be a giveaway package of canning supplies like mason jars, canning lids, and all of the Canning Diva's cookbooks, all valued at over $100.

Tickets for the West Michigan Home and Garden Show cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and $18 for a multi-day ticket.

See a complete schedule of events and vendors at grhomeshow.com.