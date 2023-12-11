Learn how to paint like a pro at the Art of Life Gallery and Studio

Bring art into your life, learn something new, and spend time with friends when taking a painting class with The Art of Life Gallery and Studio.

An experienced artist will guide the class step by step through the painting process, providing all the supplies to create a beautiful piece of art. In just two hours people can create their unique work of art.

The Art of Life’s fun, relaxed atmosphere is perfect for a date night or just a night out. Hosted by local venues or in our studio.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team took a trip to the art studio to experience one of the art classes, and created beautiful pieces of art.

Art of Life Gallery and Studio is located at 1134 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids.

Check out a class schedule or book a private event by visiting theartoflife.info.