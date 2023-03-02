Learn how to make Turkey Sliders with Sweet Pineapple BBQ with Chef Jeff Brandon

West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 44th season at DeVos Place from March 2-5.

The event space will be filled with 13 feature gardens, five free seminar stages, and over 300 local businesses featuring every product and service homeowners, condo-owners, or renters could ever imagine.

The Home and Garden Show offers more than landscaping and home improvement products and services. It's also a destination for foodies as well, where chefs like Chef Jeff Brandon will be presenting on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage to demo great recipes and cooking methods.

Chef Jeff Brandon will be headlining the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage with demos on "Food Truck Style Foods at Home," about building layers of flavor and combining elements of sweet and spicy. He'll showcase how to make a Turkey Slider with Sweet Pineapple BBQ on a Spicy Cornbread Muffin (recipe below.)

Show Dates & Hours:



Thursday, March 2 3pm-9pm Friday, March 3 12pm-9:30pm Saturday, March 4 10am-9pm Sunday, March 5 11am-6pm

Admission:



Adult: $12 Child (6-14): $5 Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

Purchase tickets in advance or see the complete event schedule at showspan.com/WMH.

Turkey Sliders with Sweet Pineapple BBQ and Spicy Cornbread Muffins

Recipe makes 12 sliders

*Ingredients for Spicy Cornbread Muffins:

1 ¼ cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/3 cup sugar

¾ cup butter milk

½ cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 egg (beaten)

½ cup shredded smoked cheddar cheese

¼ cup diced fresh jalapenos (seeds removed)

¼ cup diced peppadew peppers

Preparation for Spicy Cornbread Muffins :

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees and spray a 12 well muffin tin with cooking spray In a large bowl mix together all dry ingredients including cheese and peppers In another bowl mix together all wet ingredients Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix until just combined Pour into each muffin well, about ¼ cup per muffin Bake 12-17 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean Once muffins have cooled, remove from muffin tin to finish cooling at room temperature



*Ingredients for Sweet Pineapple BBQ :

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup ketchup

¾ cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ cup diced fresh pineapple

*Preparation for Sweet Pineapple BBQ:

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and cook over low-medium heat until slightly thickened Once thickened, pour in a separate container and chill in refrigerator

*Ingredients for Turkey Patties:

2 lbs fresh ground turkey

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

*To Assemble: