Learn how to make a Cashew Chopped Salad with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan served nearly 6,000 clients in 2022 in many different ways. From their dining sites to the home-delivered meals and the senior pantry, the focus of this organization is to provide healthy, delicious meals to people who have difficulty leaving their homes.

To showcase the types of meals the organization creates for their patrons, Paula Kerr, Director of Nutrition and Quality at Meals on Wheels shows how to make a Cashew Chopped Salad.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is located at 2900 Wilson Ave. Suite 500 in Grandville. The organization is always looking for volunteers to help with meal prep and delivery, as well as monetary donations to help keep their pantries full.

Learn more at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.